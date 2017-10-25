Land in Sawtell for $673?

ALMOST 100 years ago, Sawtell was farmland on the cusp of being carved up into residential housing blocks.

Back then, the advertising poster for the land sale shows the new blocks of land were selling from 10pounds. According to the Reserve Bank of Australia's pre-decimal inflation calculator, the equivalent price today would be $673.38 - how times have changed.

The poster for the subdivision of what was then called Bonnie Bonville was given a public showing on Facebook this week by McGrath Estate Agents Sawtell principal Martin Wells.

It's part of a treasure-trove of historical items he intends to begin sharing with the agency's followers in the coming months.

"It's something we've had tucked away for a while,” Martin said.

"When I first bought what was then Atkinsons Real Estate I did a lot of research and I suppose I tried to find out as much as I could about Sawtell.

"I spoke with Pam Worland from the Sawtell Historical Society and she dropped over hundreds of old photos.”

The history of Sawtell has now become a passion project for Martin.

"I think it has such an amazing story and helps understand why people are so passionate about Sawtell.”

Martin said the original plan for the village shows a few differences to today.

First Avenue still has pride of place as the main street, but a few other streets have changed.

"Boronia St was called 6th Avenue and Coronation Avenue was 24th Avenue.”

The poster also reveals the true entrepreneurial spirit of Oswald Sawtell; he had purchased the land for 500 pounds before carving it up into 500 lots priced from 10pounds which he sold by private sale.

Marketed as "The Most Beautiful Spot on the North Coast”, 250 blocks were "specially set apart for the West so as to give the Western people an opportunity of securing a first class block at the seaside.”

Interestingly, public transport was a selling point even 100 years ago, the advertisement pointing out that "the railway fare from the coming deep sea port at Coffs Harbour is only five-pence.”

It appears Ossie had quite the crystal ball back in the 1920s, declaring that "this land must rapidly increase in value - buy at once!”

Today, land in Sawtell is a rare commodity and comes with a premium price tag.

Only three blocks of land are currently for sale on realestate.com.au, with prices ranging from $275,000 up to $599,000.

The median price for a four-bedroom house in Sawtell stands at $655,000, but you can spend a lot more.

The highest priced listing in Sawtell currently stands at $1,850,000-$1,950,000 for a luxury home in Honeysuckle St, and the record house price for the suburb stands at $1,801,000. Not bad for land that was sold for the equivalent of $673.38.