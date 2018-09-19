Land? Check. River frontage? Check. Airstrip? Check!

IT is an oft used term that some properties just don't come around very often, but for this one at Seelands, it is only the second time it has been on the market.

The 'Wrights Creek' property at 463 Seelands Hall Rd consists of nearly 64ha of lightly timbered grazing country, a four-bedroom residence and a whopping 750m of absolute river frontage.

Impressed? It even has its own council-approved airstrip.

But selling agent Jake Kroehnert of Elders Real Estate Grafton says people shouldn't be put off by what seems an almost unattainable mix of features.

"Generally, properties like this are held through generations and some may think the owners are expecting miracles to sell it, but these owners are as committed to selling as I've ever seen as they have future plans ... and they are ready to listen to the market at auction time.

"However, with the land, the river and the aspect you have on the river, there's probably not much even in the state that has been advertised to the markets as having the whole package, and even on word of mouth we've had many inspections already."

433 Seelands Hall Road, Seelands Simon Hughes

The property has three spring-fed dams that offer water for irrigation and cropping purposes.

It has a large boatshed suitable to accommodate six vehicles, which doubles as an aircraft hangar for what is currently a Clarence Valley Council-approved airstrip suitable for a short take-off and landing aircraft.

A smaller boatshed is located on the riverbank's edge with a path leading to a private and secluded concrete jetty with a tinnie slipway to launch and store smaller boats.

Inside the house, which is positioned on a flood-free headland, there are 180-degree views of what is arguably one of the best stretches of river available in the country. Three bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring an ensuite bathroom, all offer different perspectives of the river views.

A fourth bedroom (or rumpus room) is attached to the home via a breezeway, while the living room also has a view of the Clarence River that has to be seen to be believed.

Mr Kroehnert said there had already been a mixture of interest from Clarence Valley locals and people out of the area who saw value in both the lifestyle of the river and land and having interest in running their own livestock.

"With the NBNCo tower and a recent agistment arrangement, the property also provides a regular income without lifting a finger," he said.

The property will be presented for auction on Tuesday, September 25, at the Grafton Elders Real Estate auction rooms, and Mr Kroehnert is keen for people interested to get in contact.

"Stickybeakers are definitely welcome," he said.

----------------------

CURRENT owner of 'Wrights Creek' Brian Gane said the first time he drove down the driveway, he knew it was the property for him.

"We didn't even look at the house," he said.

The Ganes were living on a property on magnificent lake in western Victoria, and he was asked to come to Coffs Harbour to relocate a store.

"I spent a week up here and spent the whole week in shorts and t-shirt and thought that this was pretty good," he said.

"So we came back up here to look at a property at Nana Glen, but as we were boarding the plane the property was withdrawn, so we thought we'd come up for a tyre-kicking exercise."

With a hire car, they drove to Grafton and parked out in front of Elders Real Estate and talked to their rural sales agent, Stan Pitkin, who took them to a property at Coutts Crossing. Not being on the water, it wasn't deemed suitable.

"He said he had two properties from the same holding, and we had less than an hour to view because we had a flight to Melbourne, so we quickly rushed out to Seelands.

"It was one of those classic things. As we drove down the driveway, we knew immediately.

"We went back to Victoria knowing that was what we want, came back up and bid at the auction, and we got the holding with the house."

Mr Gane said he was now selling the property reluctantly, adding his age was going to dictate where they lived the next 10-20 years.

"The tranquillity and peace of the place is something I'll miss because I haven't lived in a town for close to 40 years," he said.

"This place has possibly the best panorama view of the Clarence around. It is more than 180 degrees because it's at the front and the side.

"It is truly spectacular."