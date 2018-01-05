Lalaland, every child's dream, is set to open soon

COMING SOON: Lalaland Moonee Beach will begin operating in a matter of weeks.

EVERY child's (and parent's) dream is about to come true when, in just a matter of weeks, Lalaland Moonee Beach opens.

Located on Moonee Beach Rd, the multi-level play centre features slides, ball pits, lego world, a toddler play area, a basketball court and even a soccer field.

It's set to be a treat for parents as well, with fresh food, local coffee from Dark Arts, and tea from Red Sparrow Tea Co all available to enjoy while using free Wi-Fi and relaxing in the air conditioning.

The play centre will also be available for birthday parties, with two party rooms available in princess and pirate themes.

At this stage the opening of Lalaland is set to take place towards late January.