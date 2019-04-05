Village mourns regulars lost in fiery crash

Two people were killed on the Carnarvon Highway on Wednesday morning after their ute collided with a B-Double near Rolleston.

Two people were killed on the Carnarvon Highway on Wednesday morning after their ute collided with a B-Double near Rolleston. WIN NEWS

When Emma Walsh waved farewell to her regulars, 'red clawers' Frank and Judy on Wednesday morning, she took it for granted she would see them again this time next year.

Ms Walsh and her sister Mel operate the Lake Maraboon Holiday Village south-west of Emerald where, she said, Frank and Judy "watched us grow from young kids to young adults".

"My family took over the park in 2002 and they had been coming to the same site for years before that," she said.

The sun sets over Lake Maraboon TripAdvisor

Sadly, the couple died in a fiery crash 150km down the road, about an hour and a half after they drove out of the park around 5.30am.

It is believed a truck was overtaking their utility, which was towing a caravan, when the two vehicles collided approximately 30km south of Rolleston.

In the impact, the utility is believed to have become lodged under the truck.

Police said the ute was on fire when emergency services arrived on the scene.

Ms Walsh said the tight-knit community was still "trying to wrap their heads around" the tragedy.

"The first we knew of it was Frank's sister came to tell us," she said.

"Frank was your typical farmer; he took care of his gear and his car.

"He came from a property; he wasn't stupid on the roads or anything."

Final sunset for a beloved couple TripAdvisor

The holiday village was an annual meeting point for Frank, Judy and Frank's sister who was staying at the park a few more days after her brother left.

The trio were keen 'red clawers' who caught yabbies on Fairbairn Dam.

They booked the same sites for three or four weeks every year, where they gathered for Happy Hour each afternoon.

"They'd pull the camp chairs out between the camp sites and kick back with a few drinks," Ms Walsh said.

"They were down-to-earth people, really friendly and lovely."

Ms Walsh said Frank's sister asked for other guests' phone numbers so she could let them know of the tragedy.

The couple's surname has been withheld until their friends have been notified.

"We have so many regulars who come the same time each year: Nans and Pops, uncles and aunts.

"It's going to hit everybody really had every year they come back and Frank and Judy aren't here."

"Every year they'd drive in we'd say 'Welcome home'".

"We feel like we've lost a member of our family."