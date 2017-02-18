Laidback Charlie carves up another level

NEXT LEVEL: Young Coffs Harbour grom Charlie Peplow, 13, will compete in the Australian Open of Surfing.

CHARLIE Peplow may have been born in the heart of England but you'd never know when he carves his way along the face of a wave.

The 13-year-old is a natural, picking up surfing almost as soon as he touched down on Australia's shores when he was five.

Now with sun bleached shoulder length hair he looks as though he belongs in the surf.

Charlie will look to prove it too when he steps up to compete at the Australian Open of Surfing in Manly.

Feeling confident, Charlie is backed with a number of Boardriders wins and finals placings in local and outside competitions.

Most recently he finished in the semi-finals of Surfarama at Avoca last month.

He also finished first in division one of the under-12 short board competition.

Charlie can be regularly seen at his favourite Coffs break Mcauleys Beach cutting laybacks.

He said he tries to get in two surfs a day, morning and afternoon before and after school.

Charlie will compete in the Australian Open of Surfing Grom Challenge in the boy's under-14 division over February 25-26.