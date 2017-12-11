Ladies tournaments coming to the Coffs Coast

11:30am: THE end of summer will bring two elite golf tournaments to the Coffs Coast.

The Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville will be played at the Bonville Golf Resort from February 22 to 25 while the Women's NSW Open will be played at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club from March 1 to 4.

In further exciting news, the Ladies Classic will be played at Bonville for five years.

The NSW Government, via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, secured the events for regional NSW in partnership with Golf NSW.

The Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro will join the Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser made the exciting announcement at Bonville Golf Resort this morning.

The Australian Ladies Classic is a brand new event on the Australian Ladies Professional Golf (ALPG) tour while the Women's NSW Open will return to the calendar for the first time since 2015.

The NSW Open will be played in other regional towns between 2019 and 2022.

Mr Barilaro said major sporting events such as these two tournaments play a huge role in boosting tourism.

"Adding major events to the regional events calendar not only gives visitors a unique perspective on everything our beautiful regional areas have to offer but they are also important economic drivers for local businesses," Mr Barilaro said.

"Over the next five years, more than 16,000 domestic and international visitors are expected to travel to these events, injecting approximately $8 million into the NSW visitor economy."

EARLIER - 9.30am: ALL eyes will be on Bonville Golf Resort this morning where a major announcement is set to be made.

The Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro will join the Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser at the picturesque course with the only clue offered is that the pair will be making a major golf announcement.

The pair appeared on Triple MMM Coffs Coast earlier this morning and said a new tournament, the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville, will be played at the top rating course from 2018 to 2022.

Coffs Harbour will also play host next year to the Women's NSW Open.

More details to come.