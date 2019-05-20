Ladies of the bush call out Wicked ways on our roads

The CWA is taking the fight against Wicked Campers to the roads minister and Roads and Maritime Services.

WICKED Campers take note your offensive slogans on vans have upset the Country Women's Association and they have you in their sights.

After the recent CWA state conference in Albury - where plenty of freshly baked scones and well brewed teas were no doubt shared - the ladies have gone on the offensive calling for a ban on vehicles bearing slogans promoting sexism, racism and violence.

"If we are serious about treating women, and indeed everyone, with respect, and are serious about creating a community free of violence, sexism and racism, we need to vigorously campaign to have the NSW Government pass laws which ban this offensive advertising on vehicles," Bangalow branch president Di Campbell said.

CLEAN UP YOUR ACT: The Country Women's Association has made a stand against Wicked Campers. CWA

Members are particularly concerned about the types of slogans on campers hired out by Wicked Campers, a company that has come under fire in recent years for the "offensive" messages on some of its vehicles and which has been the catalyst for Queensland, the ACT and Tasmania to pass legislation allowing vehicles to be deregistered if the Advertising Standards Bureau upholds complaints about offensive messaging.

The CWA of NSW would like to see similar legislation passed in NSW, but would also welcome action at the federal level to bring about a uniform approach to the issue.

"It's time every state took a stand on these unacceptable slogans and organisations like ours supported the changes necessary to eliminate this kind of disrespect from our communities," CWA of NSW State President Stephanie Stanhope said.

When statements and slogans degrade people and cause an enormous amount of offence, then it's time to act.

"Anyone can see and read these slogans as the vehicles are right in front of people on the roads, parked in the street and beside families in the camp ground.

"Parents driving with children are confronted with questions about what the words and messages mean.

"These slogans are way out of step with community standards."