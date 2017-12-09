Menu
Ladies leading the way in festivities

Brittany Lee, Shekinah Catliffe, Jan Harrison, Cathy Ellem, Sheryl Black, Cheryl Cooper, Ros Gardner and Deb Leaney.
Brittany Lee, Shekinah Catliffe, Jan Harrison, Cathy Ellem, Sheryl Black, Cheryl Cooper, Ros Gardner and Deb Leaney. Trevor Veale

CELEBRATE the festive season with a night filled with singing and entertainment at the Coffs Coast Carols.

Held next Saturday, a host of Coffs Coast ladies have taken on leading roles behind the scenes and on stage.

Ebonie Phels from Coffs Harbour City Council has put in the hard yards tying up sponsorship, booking infrastructure, security, food vendors, taking care of social media and liaising with parties.

Tackling administration, Roslyn Gardner said, "it's a lot of work. I'm contacting everyone, putting the schedule together and working out times, organising rehearsals, doing the lyrics to show on the big electronic screen we have on the night and trying to work out who does what song.”

On stage, Deb Leaney, Shekinah Moye, Brittany Lee, Jade Naiduo and Julie Ross Dancers will create a magical night with their unique voices and acts.

You can also expect to see Jack Thompson, Brothers 3 and a visit from Santa during the night.

Coffs Coast Carols will take place on Saturday, December 16 kicking off just before 6pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate
