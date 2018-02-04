Ladies enjoy a fun start to golf at Coffs

The number of ladies playing at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club have increased thanks to an introductory program the club is forging ahead with.

AFTER a successful first year in 2017, Coffs Harbour Golf Club is starting up another series of ladies' beginner Golf Workshops.

Last year 20 women undertook the program, with 17 of them now a part of the club's regular ladies' competitions and social functions.

The chance to join them begins at 10am on Tuesday with an information session and morning tea.

Head professional Matt Allan said his workshops were perfect for women who really wanted to play but didn't have the confidence yet to join in competitions.

"When you start out, particularly for the ladies, it can be a bit intimidating as it's not just the swing but there's also learning the rules and etiquette as well," Allan said.

"We make the introduction to golf in a fun environment with a group of ladies who are usually all at the same level.

"What we've found with the first group is that it's such a social thing. A lot of the ladies are now going out together socially as well as playing together a couple of times a week."

Allan added Tuesday's morning tea would allow interested women the opportunity to ask questions and give them a chance to dip their toe in the water.

Those who can't attend can phone the pro shop on 6652 3244.

The workshops will be held every Tuesday from either 8.30-10am or 10.30am-noon in three six-week stages throughout the year.