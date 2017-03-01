26°
Sport

Ladies' Classic event turns 21

1st Mar 2017 4:00 AM
Saturday morning's shotgun start at Bonville Golf Resort will signal the 21st consecutive year for one of the few women-only two-day amateur tournaments held in Australia.
Saturday morning's shotgun start at Bonville Golf Resort will signal the 21st consecutive year for one of the few women-only two-day amateur tournaments held in Australia.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE QantasLink Ladies' Amateur Golf Classic returns to Bonville Golf Resort this weekend, marking the 21st straight year of the tournament.

The Ladies' Classic is a major fixture on the ladies' amateur golf calendar and this weekend it has attracted players from across NSW, Victoria, the ACT, Western Australia and Queensland.

A total of 218 women will contest the event across four divisions, many of whom will be returning from previous years to tackle the Bonville layout and experience one of the few women-only two-day amateur tournaments held in Australia.

Teeing off on Friday, ladies will enjoy a nine-hole warm-up round and a very special Secrets to Bonville clinic with head teaching professional Richie Gallichan.

The tournament will span 36 holes across Saturday and Sunday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bonville golf resort golf ladies classic

Businesses stick by their hard workers

Businesses stick by their hard workers

WHILE some business owners will be jumping on the penalty rate cuts bandwagon, others are deciding to keep the rates to reward their staff.

Take a tour through history and talk as you walk

VOLUNTEER GUIDE: Coffs ambassador Adrian Paul brings the history of the harbour at Coffs alive on his free guided walks.

TAKE a tour with Adrian; you'll return with a head full of history.

Mum documents Freddie's journey for a better life

For a better quality of life Freddie Kennedy now needs a companion, and his mum is asking for support.

Young boy, ailed by illnesses, needs your help.

Will you help shape future foreshores?

Check out early concept designs for reserves.

Local Partners

Take a tour through history and talk as you walk

TAKE a tour with Adrian Paul and you will come back with a head full of history.

Mum documents Freddie's journey for a better life

For a better quality of life Freddie Kennedy now needs a companion, and his mum is asking for support.

Young boy, ailed by illnesses, needs your help.

Coffs Hotel celebrates 80 years

IN THE BAR: Coffs Hotel Crew 1930's style. Ray Alaban, Sunday Faynes, 90-year-old Alby McLean (who worked at the hotel when he was 20), Wally the jester (at rear) and publican Marty Philips welcome all to come celebrate.

The doors first opened at this beloved family-owned local in 1937

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

MAFS dad needs to back right off

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Young cast shines next to acting heavyweights in Jasper Jones

Jasper Jones (Aaron McGrath), Charlie Bucktin (Levi Miller) and Eliza Wishart (Angourie Rice) in the film Jasper Jones.

An Aussie novel comes to life on the screen

BOOKS: Peter Helliar pens a fishy tale of time travel

Peter Helliar is releasing a children's book, Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase

PETE Helliar has created a new Marty McFly for the next generation.

Jimmy Kimmel opens up about Oscars stuff-up

Jimmy Kimmel admitted he had no idea what was going on during the Oscars stuff-up.

Academy Awards host gives his take on the epic Oscars envelope error

Groom threatens to walk out of Married At First Sight

Andrew is just about done with his “horrible” relationship with Cheryl.

ANOTHER explosive breakup is looming after a disastrous home visit.

'I wasn't naked': Blanca Blanco speaks out

Blanca Blanco arriving at the 89th Academy Awards. Picture: Ian West/PA WireSource:AAP

"It was a nude colour, it matches my skin, so I wasn’t naked.''

‘IT’S A LITTLE SAD’: Trump makes Oscars bungle all about him

US President Donald Trump claims Hollywood's elite were too busy mocking him to pay attention on Oscars night.

Donald Trump ‘explains’ Oscars stuff up.

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

214 Grays Road, Halfway Creek 2460

House 4 4 2 $615,000

From the moment you enter the front door, the quality of workmanship and fittings is evident, this home offers the best of everything with no expense having been...

Immaculate City Central Villa

15/82-84 West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $365,000

Completely renovated from top to bottom, this sunny 3 bedroom villa is situated right in the centre of town. Secure with intercom & gated entry it comes complete...

PRIME INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX....

13 Lawson Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $1.3 Million

HUGE site in Lawson Crescent precinct. Suit development or major tenant. Rare finding with so many options. Additional key features include: - Site area...

Fantastic Large Family Home

1 Janari Cl, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $470,000

This is a fantastic large family home in a quiet convenient location close to shops & schools. A solid brick home it includes a main bedroom with a new ensuite &...

Start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle when you make this real sweetie yours!

28B Eleventh Avenue, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 1 $740,000 ...

Occupying a prime central position, this home certainly provides the feel good factor. One look at this cutie and it is easy to see the appeal....Sawtells beaches...

Lovely Level Home Backing Reserve

42 Linden Ave, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 1 $425,000

This well presented 3 bedroom level home set on a 916sqm block is great for those just starting out or downsizing. Featuring a gorgeous modern kitchen complete...

Better than new! Better not wait!

135 Shephards Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $599,000 ...

Why go through the hassle and time of building when all the hard work has been done for you...this home offers you the opportunity to just move straight in and...

Perfect location, great investment or first home owner...

3/7 Lea Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Location, location, walking distance to restaurants and shops. Walking through the front door is a surprise. Open plan dining, lounge and kitchen. Modern...

Exclusive address! Expansive, stunning views!

6/1 Five Islands Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $799,000

This immaculate villa terrace home occupies a privileged headland position that showcases some of the best ocean views Coffs Harbour has on offer. Located in the...

Awesome Coastal Views!

Lot 6 Rickards Road, Sandy Beach 2456

Residential Land 0 0 $425,000

Standing on the ridgeline of the property you can imagine sitting in your lounge-room looking to the north and watching the calming influence of the Pacific Ocean.

Retirees need to sell up

TIME TO SELL: Retirees may hold the key to solving housing affordability.

Should retirees be given incentives to sell?

Finding it hard to find a rental home?

MORE VACANCIES: Coffs Harbour's rental vacancy rate eased in January

The pressure has come off slightly for those looking to find a home.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!