Ladies' Classic event turns 21

THE QantasLink Ladies' Amateur Golf Classic returns to Bonville Golf Resort this weekend, marking the 21st straight year of the tournament.

The Ladies' Classic is a major fixture on the ladies' amateur golf calendar and this weekend it has attracted players from across NSW, Victoria, the ACT, Western Australia and Queensland.

A total of 218 women will contest the event across four divisions, many of whom will be returning from previous years to tackle the Bonville layout and experience one of the few women-only two-day amateur tournaments held in Australia.

Teeing off on Friday, ladies will enjoy a nine-hole warm-up round and a very special Secrets to Bonville clinic with head teaching professional Richie Gallichan.

The tournament will span 36 holes across Saturday and Sunday.