Ladder leaders flying after double header

GOING AFTER IT: Eli Fahey knocks the ball into the off-side for the Coutts-Coffs Colts during their North Coast Cricket Council Premier League clash against Harwood on Sunday. Adam Hourigan

Cricket: It was a monstrous weekend of cricket in the region, but ultimately the cream rose to the top in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League extravaganza.

Sawtell hosted Coutts-Coffs Colts on Saturday in what turned out to be a regulation win for the home side.

Batting first Sawtell's captain Richie Gallichan led the way, knocking the ball about for a crafty 46.

Most of Sawtell's batsmen were amongst the runs with Tim Welsford (22), Brad Lewis (27), and David Angus-Crouch (36) all registering starts.

The side managed to post a sizeable 8/211 at the conclusion of their 40 overs, before restricting Colts to 8/141 in the run chase.

Eli Fahey (43) and Matt Rose (20) were the Colts' best performed with the willow, while Gallichan did the damage with the ball claiming 3 for 33.

Sawtell didn't muck around in their clash on Sunday either, blowing a weakened Diggers side away at Fitzroy Oval.

Missing key batsmen Ty Adams and James Bellamy, Diggers failed to fire at the crease and were all out for 68.

Blake Austin, Jack Horseman and Isasc Hillery all claimed three wickets.

Openers Lewis (49) and Trent Mitchell (19) made short work of the run chase, sealing victory in less than nine overs.

One hour north Sawtell's major rival was also recording their second win for the weekend.

After a comfortable 151-run win against Star Hotel on Saturday, in which first drop Harry Bird scored an unbeaten 111, Harwood registered another five points after they got the better of the Colts.

After winning the toss Colts decided to bat first but struggled for rhythm, falling to be all out for 131.

Luke Many was the pick of the Harwood bowlers with the incredible figures of 3 for 4 off eight overs.

Brandon Honeybrook (33), Ben McMahon (25) and Doug Harris (37 not out) steered their side to an important six-wicket victory.