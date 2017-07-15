Ladder leaders clash in cross conference round

BUSY DAY: The Coffs Breakers are hosting a big day of events during its cross conference clash against the Lismore Swans.

THIS afternoon's cross conference round clash at Richardson Park pits the ladder leaders of the two respective competitions against each other.

Sawtell/Toormina will host a Byron Bay outfit which is yet to lose a match in its seven previous cross conference outings and has been undefeated for more than a season and a half.

The Saints were beaten in their last start by Coffs Breakers but are ready to welcome back several players from the injury list, which will provide them with a big boost ahead of today's big clash.

Being at home normally provides a strong advantage in these fixtures but the Magpies travel well and Sawtell/Toormina will definitely have their work cut out in this clash.

Coffs Breakers are also at home this week against the Lismore Swans.

It's a big day at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park with the senior team sporting coloured guernseys in support of a fundraising effort for the Cancer Council while the rapid growth of Women's AFL will also be on show during the curtain-raiser when the AFL North Coast women's team faces the girls from Lismore.

The Breakers were buoyant after beating the Saints last start and are looking to continue that form as the finals approach.

Grafton travels to Tweed Coast in a clash of the two Tiger teams while Port Macquarie will be playing a twilight match at Ballina.

AFL NORTH COAST

Coffs Breakers v Lismore Swans

Sawtell/Toormina v Byron Bay

Ballina v Port Macquarie

Tweed Coast Tigers v Grafton