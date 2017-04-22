Ladder-leader clash whets appetite for local derby

THE contest at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park this afternoon is mouth-watering for several reasons.

Firstly, the local derby between reigning premier Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers is a replay of last year's grand final.

To more current times and the clash is between the competition's two unbeaten teams, so not only is local bragging rights up for grabs but so too is the chance to move a game clear at the top of the ladder and set the early pace in the premiership race.

TOUGH RIVALS: Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers meet in a grand final replay at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park. Brad Greenshields

Adding further significance to the match is the Breakers are using it to pay tribute to the Anzacs by wearing a commemorative jumper designed with the support of the C.ex Group and RSL sub-branch.

These jumpers will be auctioned off at a post-match function, with all proceeds going to Legacy.

Prior to the match, a bugler will play the Last Post and a minute's silence will be observed.

This continues the fantastic support that Breakers have shown for the community, having worn pink jumpers in each of the past two seasons and providing a significant donation to breast cancer research.

Both the Breakers and Saints have been impressive in their early outings in 2017 and should be at full strength, making this a genuine test of where each club is at.

Last season's corresponding fixture was the match of the season, when the Breakers battled back late in the final quarter to record a nail-biting two-point win - the Breakers' first-ever victory over their nearest neighbours.

This result really took the rivalry to a new level.

The second match of the round has a rejuvenated Grafton host a struggling Port Macquarie.

Neither side has posted a win this year and today's match represents a big opportunity for both clubs to get their season headed in the right direction.