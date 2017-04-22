23°
Sport

Ladder-leader clash whets appetite for local derby

22nd Apr 2017 2:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE contest at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park this afternoon is mouth-watering for several reasons.

Firstly, the local derby between reigning premier Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers is a replay of last year's grand final.

To more current times and the clash is between the competition's two unbeaten teams, so not only is local bragging rights up for grabs but so too is the chance to move a game clear at the top of the ladder and set the early pace in the premiership race.

TOUGH RIVALS: Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers meet in a grand final replay at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.
TOUGH RIVALS: Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers meet in a grand final replay at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park. Brad Greenshields

Adding further significance to the match is the Breakers are using it to pay tribute to the Anzacs by wearing a commemorative jumper designed with the support of the C.ex Group and RSL sub-branch.

These jumpers will be auctioned off at a post-match function, with all proceeds going to Legacy.

Prior to the match, a bugler will play the Last Post and a minute's silence will be observed.

This continues the fantastic support that Breakers have shown for the community, having worn pink jumpers in each of the past two seasons and providing a significant donation to breast cancer research.

Both the Breakers and Saints have been impressive in their early outings in 2017 and should be at full strength, making this a genuine test of where each club is at.

Last season's corresponding fixture was the match of the season, when the Breakers battled back late in the final quarter to record a nail-biting two-point win - the Breakers' first-ever victory over their nearest neighbours.

This result really took the rivalry to a new level.

The second match of the round has a rejuvenated Grafton host a struggling Port Macquarie.

Neither side has posted a win this year and today's match represents a big opportunity for both clubs to get their season headed in the right direction.

AFL NORTH COAST
Coffs Breakers v Sawtell/Toormina
Grafton v Port Macquarie

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  afl north coast afl nsw/act coffs breakers local derby sawtell/toormina saints

Long road trips for Suns

Long road trips for Suns

Suns women have a triple-header in Sydney this weekend while the men don't have it much easier, facing two Waratah League matches.

Ladder-leader clash whets appetite for local derby

TOUGH RIVALS: Sawtell/Toormina and Coffs Breakers meet in a grand final replay at the Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park.

Breakers in replay of last year's AFL North Coast grand final.

Knife wielding thieves rob Toormina Hotel

Toormina Hotel.

Bandits flee with more than $30,000 from late night hotel robbery.

LAUNCH OFF: New tourism venture promotes local culture

SPLASH: Grab your mates and enjoy a day on the water while learning about the Gumbaynggirr culture with WYAT in Coffs Harbour.

Water fun and culture rolled into one

Local Partners

LAUNCH OFF: New tourism venture promotes local culture

New Aboriginal-owned tourism venture combines a sense of adventure with cultural learning.

Heroic husband is remembered: 'He was a very strong man'

TIME TO REMEMBER: Steve Dexter served in North Africa and fought in the Siege of Tobruk.

Coffs Harbour widow pays tribute to Tobruk veteran

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Fans rap Minaj for Westminster Bridge music video

Nicki Minaj has faced criticism from unimpressed fans after she featured scenes filmed on London's Westminster Bridge in her new music video

Julia Roberts named 'World's Most Beautiful Woman' for fifth time

Actress Julia Roberts.

Beauty award gives Pretty Woman star bragging rights over Clooney

How Logies producers plan to avoid Oscars-style blunder

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La La Land, shows the envelope revealing Moonlight as the true winner of best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Presenter Warren Beatty looks on from right.

Channel Nine confident we won't see Oscar-style blunder at Logies

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

The picture that Edwina Bartholomew posted on Instagram along with an announcement of her engagement to Neil Varcoe. Picture: Instagram

Sunrise star to marry long-time boyfriend

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Stunning home with everything at your doorstep...

299 Sawtell Road, Boambee East 2452

House 5 3 8 $579,000 ...

Walking upstairs into this beautiful renovated home your eyes light up. Open plan design, modern kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, large walk-in...

Beautiful home in Boambee East...

30 Dunlop Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $559,000 ...

Situated in beautiful Boambee East this home is in a very private location. Entering into this home walking upstairs you have Daikin ducted air-con, carpet, four...

Don&#39;t wait too long...

17 Long Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Character, charm and location. This three bedroom home has been loved by the one family for almost 70 years. Located on a level 556 square metre block and only a...

Paradise Found

33 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 3 $939,000

Escape to the idyllic surrounds of Mullaway, situated only 20 minutes north of Coffs Harbour and you will find this well presented beachfront family home offering...

Beachside Living at it&#39;s Best

37 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $1,100,000

Backing onto Coastal Reserve this superb two storey residence offers an enviable coastal lifestyle ideal for families seeking a private haven. Ideally positioned...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 Auction

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Town &amp; Country Living, North Facing Coastal Views

131 Johnsons Road, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 5 $785,000

Experience the open spaces with low maintenance and enjoy the north facing, Sunny, cleared approx. 4 acres with rolling hills & coastal views. Complete total of...

Northly Aspect, Ocean views, Central to Woolgoolga

8A High Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 1 $560,000

This is a great chance to pick up and awesome block that is just under a 1/4 acre with an existing home at the front. Boasting 967.5 m2 Block, Back lane access...

Peaceful, private, perfect location - minutes to Moonee Beach...

1 Overlander Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 3 6 $995,000 ...

Absolutely one of the most beautiful homes I have walked into. From freshly painted to new carpet all on one level. The grand entry to the entertaining area of...

&quot;Prime Park Beach Investment Opportunity&quot;

6-8 Fitzgerald St, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 24 12 12 $3,000,000

Perfect scale investment for SMSF and investors chasing solid rental yield with potential future capital growth in a prime investment location on the Coffs Coast. ...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Land surrounding Novotel Pacific Bay Resort is up for sale.

Large land opportunity goes on sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!