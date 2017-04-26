Lack of participants sees Relay for Life 2017 cancelled

Sad news for what was set to be the 15th year of the Relay on the Coffs Coast.

A DRAMATIC drop in participant numbers has seen the cancellation of this year's Relay for Life.

The annual fundraising event for Cancer Council NSW was set to take place from April 29-30, however the Relay for Life Committee has made the decision to postpone this year's Relay to 2018.

It was set to be the 15th year of the Relay on the Coffs Coast.

Instead, the Committee will be holding a free barbecue at the Go Kart Track on April 29 to show appreciation to those who have registered for this year's event.

A lap of honour for suvivors and their carers will take place, and a candlelight ceremony will be held to honour those lost to cancer at 5pm.