Lachlan makes a name for himself

ON COURT: Lachlan Mihai in action for the NSW Country under-16s.

LOCAL basketballer Lachlan Mihai has had a taste of playing against the best players from around the country in his age group.

One of the Coffs Harbour Basketball Association's under-16 players, Mihai has returned home from playing for the New South Wales Country team in the Australian Junior Championships in Perth last week.

This was his second year being selected for the national competition.

In Perth Mihai averaged five points a game over nine games.

During the tournament Mihai scored a total of 33 points, made five rebounds, had 13 assists and got 10 steals.

The NSW Country team finished third overall in their pool, with four wins and two losses.

The victories came in against South Australia Metro (72-67), Victoria Country (82-75), Australian Capital Territory (73-55) and Western Australia Country (75-59).

Basketball talent runs in the Mihai family, as Lachlan's older brother, Mitch, is a member of the Coffs Harbour Suns' Waratah league team and many local pundits are watching Lachlan's development with interest.