Labour of love for mums and bubs

Jasmine Minhas
| 2nd Aug 2017 4:15 PM
Two day old Casey Smee is showered with knitted goodies as mum Lisa looks on with Acting Midwifery Educator Joanne Cooper and Red Cross ladies Maureen Hammond, Norma Romeril and Jean Vickery.
Two day old Casey Smee is showered with knitted goodies as mum Lisa looks on with Acting Midwifery Educator Joanne Cooper and Red Cross ladies Maureen Hammond, Norma Romeril and Jean Vickery. Contributed

A GROUP of Coffs Coast women have been working hard to bring comfort to sick and premature babies and their understandably anxious mothers.

The Woolgoolga Branch of the Australian Red Cross has delivered the first of its blanket and beanie packages to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus' Maternity Unit through a project they have titled #hinivuu Baby For You.

Hand-knitted by volunteers, the packages include a baby blanket and beanie, as well as the organisation's trademark Trauma Teddy.

Trauma Ted has been comforting children in Emergency Departments and Paediatric Units across the country for almost 30 years.

#hinivuu Baby For You is an extension of the Trauma Teddy Program supported over many years by Red Cross' Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour branches.

Zone Representative for Red Cross Judy Jackson said #hinivuu Baby For You started with Woolgoolga Branch Trauma Teddy Coordinator Jean Vickery.

Jean's granddaughter, a flight nurse with NSW Air Ambulance, recognised the benefits of giving something special to parents when airlifting sick or premature babies.

The project proved popular with NSW Air Ambulance, prompting the local Red Cross volunteers to offer it to Coffs Harbour Maternity Unit.

"Red Cross is an international organisation, but here in Australia many people only associate us with the Red Cross Blood Service or disaster relief. We are not just about floods and blood,” Ms Jackson said.

"All Red Cross activities are guided by the seven fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement which the #hinivuu represents: Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity and Universality.

"#hinivuu Baby For You is a wonderful initiative, born here in Coffs Harbour thanks to Jean, a very hard working member of the Woolgoolga Branch for 10 years.

"Like the Trauma Teddy, these baby blanket and beanie bundles are made with love, given in kindness and gratefully received.”

Acting Midwifery Educator Joanne Cooper accepted the first of the blanket and beanie bundles.

"Thanks to the efforts of a talented group of Red Cross ladies, we will be able to give the worried parents of sick and premature babies a gift that will help comfort them during what can be a very stressful and anxious time,” Ms Cooper said.

"It's a beautiful gesture because it comes from a stranger who simply wants parents to take comfort in the knowledge they are not alone; that others are thinking of them.”

If you love knitting, the Red Cross Trauma Teddy Program would love to have your help. Please contact coordinators Jean Vickery on 0427 791 628 or Norma Romeril on 6653 1660.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs harbour premature babies red cross trauma teddies woolgoolga

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now