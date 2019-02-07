Labor will match $10m boat ramp funds

COUNTRY Labor Candidate for Coffs Harbour, Tony Judge, has announced his party will match The Nationals' $10million boat ramp funding announced this morning.

He was joined by Labor Shadow Minister for Regional Development David Harris to make the announcement, but expressed disappointment at the timing saying the issue has fallen on deaf ears for too long.

"This community safety issue has been ignored by the Nationals for eight years, who have instead been focused on wasting $2.2billion dollars tearing down and rebuilding perfectly adequate stadiums in Sydney," Mr Judge said.

"This Liberal and National Government has their priorities all wrong.

"It is disappointing that this serious community safety issue has fallen on deaf ears under this Liberal and National Government until they are fearful they may lose the seat."

He has also called on the Nationals leader John Barilaro and Nationals Coffs Harbour candidate Gurmesh Singh to let voters know what they think of the "blackmailing techniques" of Premier Berejiklian of threatening to withdraw funding from communities who don't vote for her candidates.

"Premier Berejiklian said she would deprive voters in Orange of their fair share of government funding for a sports complex if they didn't vote for the Premier's chosen candidate," he said.

"When former Queensland Premier Campbell Newman made a similar threat in 2015 he was referred to Queensland's electoral commission for the alleged blackmail."

Mr Judge is also calling on a firm commitment that today's boat ramp announcement would be honoured if Mr Singh is not elected on March 23.

Mr Harris said all candidates and parties in Coffs Harbour and across regional NSW must reject election blackmail and threats.

"Every regional community deserves its fair share of funding, regardless of which candidate wins. Tony Judge and Labor will always fight for Coffs Harbour's fair share," Mr Harris said.

"Our community has a stark choice at the March station election. The Nationals will splurge $2.2 billion to knock down and rebuild stadiums, Labor will put the money towards schools and hospitals."