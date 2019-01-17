Menu
Controversial waste company donates thousands to Labor

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Jan 2019 3:41 PM | Updated: 4:16 PM
A CONTROVERSIAL Ipswich waste company has made a significant donation to the Australian Labor Party as thousands of dollars roll into the coffers ahead of the Federal Election.

In this financial year, $21,870.52 has been donated to the Queensland Labor Party from the Ipswich electorate.

The largest individual donation, $11,000, was made by NuGrow on August 27.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann has made eight donations to the party since July 11.

His donations totalled $10,870.

Since Annastacia Palaszczuk won government in November 2017, $26,594.52 has been donated to the Labor Party from the Ipswich region.

According to the Electoral Commission of Queensland, no donations have been made to the Liberal National Party from the Ipswich electorate.

The ECQ data also reveals $66,862 in donations remain unreconciled, meaning records by the donor and recipient have not been finalised.

Mr Neumann attributed his significant donations to a belief in the Labor cause.

"I've always been a big contributor to the Labor Party," he said.

Mr Neumann said the belief in social justice and protection of workers continued to drive his contributions.

"I believe in the cause," he said.

"I'm a true believer."

The Member for Blair said his cash helped the party get its message across during elections.

"I do it for campaigns generally both locally and recently I gave money to other campaigns," he said.

"It's not just my own campaigns but other candidates."

Mr Neumann, an 11-year politician and former lawyer, said he was "fortunate I can afford to pay it".

"We should give back," he said.

Today the Federal MP joined Ipswich West MP Jim Madden in Logan for the launch of the Bill Bus.

The bus will be used by Opposition Leader Bill Shorten to travel across Queensland.

"Elections are one and lost in the rugby league states; Queensland and New South Wales," Mr Neumann said.

"We need to win at least half the seats in Queensland.

Of the 30 seats, Labor has eight.

