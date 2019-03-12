Shorten rules out phase out coal-fired power

Federal Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten visits the Carlton and United Brewery in Yatala on the Gold Coast. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

BILL Shorten says a future Labor government will not phase out coal-fired power but that the market will gradually shift to renewables as they become cheaper.

But the Opposition Leader has left open questions about how strongly Labor will push for cuts to emissions that will help the shift towards green energy.

Mr Shorten faces division within Labor over whether to count excess credit from Australia's emissions cuts under the Kyoto protocol, which could be used to help the government meet its current climate change targets.

The plan to carry over credits, which is being used by the Morrison government to meet its 26 per cent emissions target, has been dismissed as "tricky accounting" by some within Labor.

But Mr Shorten has left open the option of the doing the same to meet his higher 45 per cent emissions target.

"We are taking that under advice about how much we should do that, so we are still looking at that question," Mr Shorten said.

"There's no doubt that we need to have more developed policies on climate change, and we'll announce more of our climate policies closer to the election.

"But the idea that we can go business as usual and think that you don't have to try to get the emissions down is just ridiculous."

The Opposition leader said "there's no doubt renewable energy is becoming the cheapest" form of energy but said "in Labor's policy, we will have some coal, we'll have some gas and of course, we will also have a lot more renewable energy".

Mr Shorten made the comments as he visited the CUB brewery in Yatala in south east Queensland, where he took aim at the government's confused position on climate change.