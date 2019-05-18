Final poll predicts Labor victory

LABOR looks set to take government with little more than a third of the popular vote after a slight improvement in its standing in the final week of the election campaign.

According to the last Newspoll of the campaign, published in The Weekend Australian, Labor is likely to win with just 37 per cent of the primary vote. The Coalition sits at 38 per cent, down more than 4 per cent since the last election.

Labor's primary vote is even lower than that achieved by former Prime Minister Julia Gillard in 2010 when she ended up in charge of a minority government.

The Weekend Australian says the Coalition would have to win 10 marginal seats across the country thought to be 50-50 to even have a chance at forming a minority government.

But the distribution of preferences is set to see Labor leader Bill Shorten become the 31st Prime Minister of Australia, giving Labor a 51.5-48.5 two-party preferred edge over the Coalition. This is a 0.5 per cent shift in Labor's favour in the past week.

If the overall swing to Labor occurs evenly across the nation, Labor will end up with 81 seats in the 151-seat parliament - a clear majority. Currently, the Coalition has 73 seats and Labor has 69, with 76 being the magic number of seats required to form government.

While the major parties have struggled to win over the voting public, the minor parties will now claim a whopping 25 per cent of the popular vote (up from 23.2 per cent in 2016), Newspoll shows.

This is split between The Greens (9 per cent), United Australia Party (5 per cent), One Nation (3 per cent) and Other Parties (8 per cent).

Mr Shorten's apparent ascent to the nation's top job comes despite voters' ongoing preference for Mr Morrison as Prime Minister (47-38). Mr Morrison also has a superior net approval rating (+1) compared to Mr Shorten (-8).

More than 4.5 million Australians cast their votes early in this election.

The campaign came to an emotional close with the passing for former Prime Minister Bob Hawke just two days before the election.

Mr Hawke was Prime Minister from 1983 to 1991, making him Labor's longest-serving Prime Minister.

