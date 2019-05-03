Labor fires up over gun lobby

TELL US: NSW Senator Kristina Keneally and Labor's candidate for Page Patrick Deegan challenge Page MP Kevin Hogan to reveal whether his campaign funding is connected to the gun lobby.

TELL US: NSW Senator Kristina Keneally and Labor's candidate for Page Patrick Deegan challenge Page MP Kevin Hogan to reveal whether his campaign funding is connected to the gun lobby. Aisling Brennan

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has denied receiving gun lobby money to fund his campaign after Labor NSW Senator Kristina Keneally challenged him to come clean over the allegations.

According to donor records on the Australian Electoral Commission, Mr Hogan received $4000 from Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia during the 2016 federal election.

But Mr Hogan has said the money never reached his 2016 campaign and he has requested that if any other money from gun lobbyists is donated to his campaign that it is rejected.

"The donor made a donation to the National Party back in 2016 and they arbitrarily allocated to several other electorates," he said.

"While that donor filled out the form for the money to come to Page, my head office never allocated to my campaign.

"I don't even know the organisation.

"I've asked that no money comes to my campaign from that organisation for this campaign."

During a visit to Lismore yesterday, Ms Keneally criticised the National Party's decision to preference One Nation at the May 18 federal election.

"At this election, One Nation and the Nationals Party have done a preference deal," Ms Keneally said.

"One Nation clearly wants to weaken Australia's gun laws. One Nation is a chaotic mess but these are the people who the National Party has aligned themselves to."

But Mr Hogan hit back against Ms Keneally's criticism and said it was a "hypocritical outburst" for her to suggest the Nationals were looking to weaken gun laws after the Labor preferenced the Shooter and Fishers Party in the recent NSW election.

"We take these comments as pretend outrage," Mr Hogan said.

"Labor just preferenced the Shooters party over the Nationals in the recent State election.

"This resulted in two seats going to the Shooters in the NSW Lower House because of Labor preferences."

Ms Keneally joined Labor's candidate for Page Patrick Deegan yesterday to announce, if elected, Labor will allocate $160 million to deliver improved mobile coverage, including Summerland Way, and allocate $60 million to invest in local projects to address regional connectivity issues.