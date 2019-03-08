Candidate claims Trad has 'conflict of interest' on Adani

DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad must "declare a conflict of interest" and step away from negotiations with Adani due to her "anti-mining" stance, in a sensational salvo from a Labor colleague.

Repeat Labor candidate and Whitsundays Regional Council councillor Mike Brunker accused Ms Trad of having a "clear" conflict of interest in relation to the Adani project and should step aside.

"I ask that the (Minister for Natural Resources, Energy and Mines) Dr Anthony Lynham takes over the negotiations (with Adani)," he said.

"How can she negotiate in good faith with mining companies … because it's clear she has a conflict with mining. Billions of dollars that we would miss out on [in the Galilee] if this project doesn't go ahead."

It comes after Ms Trad sparked outrage last week when she warned coal workers would need to re-skill.

"The fact is, markets are moving away from thermal coal, communities are moving away from thermal coal, nation states are moving away from thermal coal," she said.

"What we need to do as a coal exporter is understand that, and equip communities with the best possible chance of re-skilling, and that's why we're focused on other materials."

In a significant departure from LNP convention, the party's president committee will decide during a meeting of the party executive in Townsville today whether they will preference Ms Trad last in the 2020 state election.

Queensland Deputy Premier Jackie Trad speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane, Wednesday, February 27, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

The South Brisbane MP held on to her seat by a wafer-thin margin after a 10 per cent swing to the Greens.

Two-thirds of LNP voter preferences went to her over candidate Amy McMahon. Ms Trad said her government was focused on creating jobs, including in the resources sector.

"We have created more than 180,000 jobs and facilitated $9 billion of new investment in Queensland's resources sector since we were elected with another $10 billion in the pipeline," she said.

Burdekin MP Dale Last condemned her re-skilling comment.

"It is very clear that Jackie Trad has opposed this project from day one and her comments today that she was willing to meet with Adani are nothing but empty rhetoric," Mr Last said.

Mr Brunker also said the bill put forward by Greens MP Michael Berkman seeking to ban mining in the Galilee Basin should have "never seen the light of day".