Labor campaigns on nurse patient ratios

A FOLEY State Labor Government will introduce nurse to patient ratios to improve care and save lives in regional hospitals.

Labor's plan aims to create hundreds of additional jobs in regional NSW.

State Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour Tony Judge says nurse to patient ratios would provide better patient care and reduce stress on nurses.

"Nurses are the key to quality care in hospitals. They monitor our health, notice when something is wrong and decide whether further treatment is needed," Mr Judge said.

"They look after us when we are ill, in pain and uncertain.

Labor candidate for the state seat of Coffs Harbour, Tony Judge. Charis Brownlie

"They provide expert treatment, quality care and reassurance when we need it.

"Anyone who has spent time in a hospital knows that nurses are absolutely critical to making sure that we receive the best possible care and get the best possible result from the treatment we receive."

"An observant, skilled nurse who is available at the right time can be difference between life and death. That's why it's so important that we have the right ratio of nurses to patients in all NSW hospitals.

The Berejiklian/Barilaro government has refused to adopt ratios across our State.

A Health Services Union and the Nurses and Midwives Association protest. Susanna Freymark

This means that many regional NSW hospitals are badly understaffed compared to Sydney hospitals and nurses are stressed and overworked.

"They are being put in a position where mistakes can happen and those mistakes can be very serious for patients," Mr Judge said.

"It is just not right that the largest, richest State in Australia refuses to employ an adequate number of nurses in regional areas, particularly when ratios are already in place in Victoria and Queensland.

Rallies have been been staged campaiging for greater nurse to patient ratios in regional hospitals. Crystal Jones

"A State Labor Government will introduce ratios and employ hundreds more nurses in regional NSW. Labor will fix the understaffing in our hospitals. Nurses will be less stressed and able to spend more time with patients. People like us in regional NSW will get the standard of health care we deserve."

"Opposition Leader Luke Foley said: "It's shameful that the government allows hospitals to be understaffed while putting billions of dollars into Sydney stadiums."

"He's right, quality health care is a priority for all of us. It's not about more money, just spending it in the right places," Mr Judge said.