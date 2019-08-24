Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Labor boss issues election warning

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
24th Aug 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LABOR Party President John Battams has conceded the drubbing at the May federal election can't be sugar-coated, with the LNP having success in peddling one message in regional Queensland.

Speaking at the Labor state conference this morning, Mr Battams said the party needed a better connection to the regions.

"You don't win elections by making the election about you rather than the other side," he said.

"We didn't have a clear, coherent message on our key issues.

Queensland Labor Party president John Battams. File picture
Queensland Labor Party president John Battams. File picture

"The LNP was successful in having one message in the regional Queensland and a different message in Brisbane, particularly around the issue of coal."

The Right cheered when Mr Battams said Queensland Labor supported the coal industry.

Meanwhile attempts are being made to head off moves by the CFMEU to embarrass Jackie Trad when she addresses the conference held in Brisbane this weekend.

It comes amid the integrity crisis that's plagued the Palaszczuk Government for weeks and is promising to for at least another fortnight after the state's corruption watchdog said it was still finalising its assessment into allegations surrounding the Deputy Premier's Woolloogabba investment property.

In the month following the May election, 650 new members joined Labor but Mr Battams said the party hadn't "been as good as we should be" at retaining numbers.

"We cannot win the next state election unless we win considerable seats and hold our seats in regional Queensland," he said.

"The focus will be on jobs as we move forward."

More Stories

editors picks election john battams labour boss politics

Top Stories

    Fish industry's state-wide fear of 'death by regulation'

    premium_icon Fish industry's state-wide fear of 'death by regulation'

    News Seafood industry leaders blast planned changes at Tin Can Bay AGM and say it could wreck Tin Can Bay's dolphin tourism as well as fishing economy

    Building a new empire piece by piece

    premium_icon Building a new empire piece by piece

    News THERE’S something special brewing down at Sawtell FC.

    Ten big things coming to Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Ten big things coming to Coffs Harbour

    Business We look at what major infrastructure projects are under way.

    IT'S OURS NOW: Coffs steals showpiece race from Grafton

    premium_icon IT'S OURS NOW: Coffs steals showpiece race from Grafton

    News COFFS Harbour will now have a second $150,000 race.