Lab chatters his teeth to welcome owners

Kyra Ensbey, from Bright Bessy dog training, and her dog Chilli . Rachel Vercoe

Question - My labrador chatters his teeth at us when we come home.

He looks and sounds scary when he does it but his tail is wagging madly at the same time.

Can you explain why he might be doing this please?

Answer - This is one way your dog expresses extreme joy and excitement.

It will most likely be accompanied by tail wagging, excited jumping and/or vocalisation.

My labrador Chilli does this too.

It should be noted though, some dogs do chatter teeth as a warning or nervous behaviour.

Salukis are renowned for doing this.

