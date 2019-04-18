Menu
Kyra Ensbey, from Bright Bessy dog training, and her dog Chilli . Rachel Vercoe
Lab chatters his teeth to welcome owners

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
18th Apr 2019 2:15 PM

Question - My labrador chatters his teeth at us when we come home.

He looks and sounds scary when he does it but his tail is wagging madly at the same time.

Can you explain why he might be doing this please?

 

Answer - This is one way your dog expresses extreme joy and excitement.

It will most likely be accompanied by tail wagging, excited jumping and/or vocalisation.

My labrador Chilli does this too.

It should be noted though, some dogs do chatter teeth as a warning or nervous behaviour.

Salukis are renowned for doing this.

 

Do you have a training question you'd like answered?

Email rachel.vercoe@coffscoastadvocate.com.au and Kyra Ensbey, from Bright Bessy Dog Training, will reply with expert advice in following pet page articles.

