Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nick Kyrgios hugs the fan he asked for advice on where to serve on match point after his win.
Nick Kyrgios hugs the fan he asked for advice on where to serve on match point after his win.
Tennis

Kyrgios shows softer side in emotional win

by Kate Salemme
5th Aug 2019 9:27 AM

Nick Kyrgios has shown his softer side after claiming the Citi Open title in Washington by hugging a fan he asked for advice on match point.

The Australian defeated No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 7-6 7-6 to complete an impressive tournament ahead of the US Open later this month, where he also defeated rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For a third straight match, Kyrgios approached a member of the crowd to ask where he should serve the ball on match point.

The tactic proved successful again, as he hit his 18th ace to secure the victory in a second set tiebreak.

Kyrgios didn't forget the woman after the match, running over to embrace her with a warm hug.

"It's amazing. Honestly, where I was six months ago, the things I was doing, I was putting myself in a really tough situation and to respond like this, having incredible support is just amazing," Kyrgios said after the victory.

 

 

"I've had people behind me backing me and they never lost faith in me even though I'd lost it in myself.

"This week means a lot. Obviously it's great to get the win but I've proved to myself and to a lot of people that were backing me that I still have it and I can still produce at the highest level."

More Stories

Show More
atp tour daniil medvedev nick kyrgios tennis washington open
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    premium_icon Man killed in b-double crash identified as Coffs father

    News THE life of an Irish father-of-three who died in a two-truck crash last week will be remembered in a service at Coffs Harbour on Monday.

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE need to find the best PT out of our region's top 20.

    Topping North Coast tourism

    Topping North Coast tourism

    News Top gongs for local tourism operators.

    • 5th Aug 2019 9:38 AM
    FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News Today is the last day to sign up for this special introductory rate