Kyrgios ramps up Djokovic attack

NICK Kyrgios' disdain for Novak Djokovic has gone to a new level, with the Aussie firebrand literally letting his pen do the talking when he found a fan wearing a shirt sporting the World No.1's name.

As he signed autographs for fans at the Atlanta Open, Kyrgios filmed himself using a black texta to scribble out Djokovic's name on the Lacrosse shirt, before heeding some advice to "make a big X too, let him know how you feel".

He then turns the camera on himself and says "that's what I think of you and your shirt. Gone."

We'll wait for that shirt to turn up on eBay.

Kyrgios ignited a feud with Djokovic when, on a podcast earlier this year, called Djokovic's post win celebrations "cringe-worthy" and claiming the Serb had a "sick obsession" with being popular.

The Djoker has tried to take the high road, so far, but this latest incident could set things off between the two.

"Honestly, I think that deep down he (Kyrgios) is not such a bad guy," Djokovic said last month.

Nick Kyrgios taking another shot at Novak Djokovic 👀 pic.twitter.com/OuhQpMOium — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 25, 2019

"I don't know why Kyrgios says all these things. Whether he is seeking attention or has some other motive. He can say what he wants, I don't have a problem with it.

"Does he show me the same amount of respect that most other players do? No, he doesn't, but that's the way he communicates these days."

