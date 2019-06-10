Jenner slammed for ‘disgusting’ party

KYLIE Jenner has been slammed on social media for hosting a Handmaid's Tale-themed birthday party for a friend.

The reality star posted multiple pictures and video to Instagram from the event at which Jenner and friends, including model Sofia Richie, dressed up as the show's titular Handmaids to celebrate Instagram star Stassie Karanikolaou's birthday.

The hit series, based on Margaret Atwood's best-selling 1985 novel of the same name, tells the story of a dystopian future in which the US has become a fascist state called Gilead and its women stripped of all rights.

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale. Not a cute party theme, people!

The show's "Handmaids" are selected for their fertility and routinely raped by the men they've been forced to live with. Handmaids can be killed for even the slightest infraction and their bodies hung in public to keep the citizens of Gilead obedient to the regime.

It's an unrelentingly grim series - particularly given the current battle over women's reproductive rights being waged in several US states - but all that seemed to be lost on Jenner who posed and pouted in her Handmaid outfit:

Kylie Jenner (left) in her Handmaid's Tale outfit.

Handmaid outfits, party staff dressed as "Marthas" (the women enlisted into slavery to run the households of Gilead), insignia from the fictional fascist state everywhere - Jenner didn't certainly didn't skimp on the details.

The 21-year-old star and mum to one-year-old daughter Stormi was slammed on social media for the bizarre party theme:

Kylie Jenner is having a party themed after the Handmaid’s Tale.....so.....who’s gonna tell her that her party is literally celebrating female enslavement for their biological reproduction??



WHO IS GOING TO TELL HER — mirandaaithi (@mirandaaithi) June 9, 2019

But why is Kylie Jenner having a handmaids tale party... she does realize it’s about rape & oppression... right? — christina (@tinatheweina) June 9, 2019

Wait so... Kylie threw a #HandmaidsTale party and got dressed as a handmaid... does anyone wanna tell her that handmaids are literally raped, stripped of their freedom and treated as cattle??? pic.twitter.com/BZBxOoC1AL — Maiya (@QveenMai) June 9, 2019

kylie jenner throwing a handmaid's themed bday party for fun is so insulting when there are people dressing up as handmaid's to fight for control over their reproductive rights... this privilege and ignorance is gross — jess 🐥 (@igotbushim) June 9, 2019

Neither Jenner nor Karanikolaou have publicly addressed the backlash.