‘Bad mum’: Kylie’s parenting slammed

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for leaving her newborn at home while she parties it up at Coachella. Picture: Instagram

KYLIE Jenner is copping serious heat from fans for leaving her newborn Stormi to party it up at Coachella.

At the age of 20, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan welcomed her first daughter on February 1.

The arrival of the tot is not holding Kylie back from experiencing the best her celebrity lifestyle has to offer.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has posted a number of sexy selfies from the trendy Californian music festival - including one in a neon pink wig captioned: "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

While the photo has amassed more than 7 million likes, it has sparked a furore online.

The mum-shamers have hit back fast and hard. They have attacked the celebrity's parenting skills.

One user wrote: "I don't see a cool mum. I see an attention-seeking young woman with a two-month-old infant, wherever you choose to stack [sic] her for now."

Another person chimed in with the comment: "Your not a cool mum. You're an entitled young lady who has yet to figure out what's important in life. It's not money, it's not cars, houses and fame. Leaving your baby to go hang out at a festival. Not cool at all. The precious time spent with your child is and dedicating yourself to that would make you cool."

One woman slammed the star, claiming she should have never have had Stormi in the first place.

"A 'cool mum' doesn't up and leave her newborn for a weekend of partying at Coachella - yes that's you Kylie Jenner ... If you wanted to party don't get pregnant. #WhatAConcept."

The hateful comments didn't seemed to faze the star, however.

In another photograph, Jenner is pictured sipping a red solo cup, inside a vehicle.

The Coachella trip comes a few weeks after Kylie, and baby daddy Travis Scott, enjoyed a weekend getaway in Miami where the pair were pictured hanging on a boat and drinking beer.

The criticism has even spilt over to Twitter.

One user said that Kylie should serve as an example to use protection.

Kylie Jenner should be everyone’s example of learning how to use protection fr. This girl really is gonna leave her baby for three days while she goes to Coachella. When she decided to have the child it’s because she chose to stop being a childish but look at her — maria (@cu7ie23) April 14, 2018

Hannah McKenzie wrote: "Anyone else find in (sic) completely inappropriate that Kylie Jenner went to Coachella so shortly after giving birth?"

But some came to the young mum's defence.

One fan wrote: "Disgusted at the attacks. Being a mother does not mean you stop having a life or give up your identity. Do you judgmental people honestly believe her child is being neglected because she is enjoying herself for a few days? A few days off even longer will not change anything. Give it a rest. Babies sleep. Milk can be stored. These nasty comments are cruel. Be kind. It's not that difficult."

Another mother commented: "I also miss my kids when I'm away for an hour but every mum deserves to take time out to reconnect with our inner selves and return to our children a better person."

Amid the backlash, you can be certain of one thing. With a net worth of $64 million, it's safe to assume Kylie, who topped Forbes' list as 2018's highest-earning young celebrity, can afford a well-equipped support network to help care for her baby.

