Kyle opens up about sex addiction

Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourselves, because there's a fair chance that if you continue reading this article you will at some stage picture Kyle Sandilands having sex.

This morning the KIIS FM radio star was asked to "please explain" some of his most outlandish acts and he didn't hold back.

The confession session was facilitated by Sam Dastyari who, with the help of spin doctor Dee Madigan, was keen to see if Kyle could ever have a career in politics.

"He hasn't given good enough explanations to all the things he's done," Dastyari said on air, before listing the incidents he wanted Kyle to go into more detail about.

Former Australian Sam Dastyari with Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O in the KIIS FM studio.

The radio star once admitted he was a sex addict at one stage during his life and this morning he revealed that he became an addict after his divorce from Tamara Jaber.

"We got married and it fell apart instantly," Kyle said.

"I was so depressed and shocked about it that I didn't feel like a man. Part of the problem was the sex had dried up and I thought, 'OK, I'm going to have to pick up my game in this area.'

"It's weird to think back on it, but I think the reason I was a sex addict was because I wanted to prove to myself that I was still a man … and still desired.

"Plus I was addicted to drugs as well," he added.

Kyle said that he was in a "hole" at the time and said he wasn't a full-blown sex addict.

"I didn't try to crack on to Jackie or anything," he said. "It wasn't like any hole's a goal. It was only models and actresses and singers."

If you don't have a mental image of Kyle getting his groove on in the boudoir just yet, this next titbit should do it.

Dastyari then asked Kyle about his past admission that he once masturbated while driving to work.

We'll give that a second to sink in …

"I think a lot of people have done that," Kyle said. "It was one of my earlier jobs in North Queensland. Not a lot of traffic around … long stretches of road."

Kyle added that a sock was involved in the act and then went on to rave about how he delicately balanced both driving and self-pleasuring.

"I did have to go round a roundabout, so I did have to drop into second (gear) so there was a lot of legwork and steering … while still keeping the stroke flow going," he said.

Listen, Kyle also went on to talk about why he'd rather attempt to steal from the athletes village at the Paralympics more so than the summer Olympics and also why he once posed as a Federal Police office when he was younger.

But after two sex stories you've probably had enough and we totally understand. Thanks for reading this far.

This will help with the mental picture.

