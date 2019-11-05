Menu
Kyle Sandilands and girlfriend Imogen Anthony. Picture: Toby Zerna
Entertainment

Kyle announces shock split from girlfriend

by Nick Bond
5th Nov 2019 10:54 AM

Kyle Sandilands stunned listeners on The Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, announcing he has split up with his girlfriend of eight years, Imogen Anthony.

"A lot people have been hitting us up on social media, a few media enquiries, about my relationship status," a downcast-sounding Sandilands said.

"We haven't been with each other for quite a few months now. Unfortunately it's run its course."

"So here we all are in the same boat," he told Jackie O. "I'm single, you are, Intern Pete is. What a sad bunch of people."

"Just when you start to think everything's good..."

Sandilands said he wouldn't be going into detail about the break-up but reiterated that the couple had not lived together for "quite some time."

"That's just the way it is. No problems there, but... you know how it is."

Back in July, the couple publicly reacted to persistent rumours their relationship was over and they were living "separate lives."

At the time, Sandilands, 48, slammed the New Idea report he'd split with Anthony, 28, labelling the magazine "rubbish".

"Oh no, it's a terrible day but luckily I have chocolate cake to make it all wash down easier!" he told co-host Jackie O sarcastically.

 

Kyle Sandilands and girlfriend Imogen Anthony. Picture: Toby Zerna
"I don't understand why people buy that rubbish (New Idea). It should be called Fantasy magazine, where it's just fantasy stories in there."

While Sandilands was on air today, Anthony's Instagram Stories showed she was in Los Angeles, at an LGBT party called 'Queer Noise.'

 

Imogen Anthony (left) parties in LA overnight.
Kyle and Imogen first revealed their relationship in 2011, shortly after the radio star's 40th birthday.

Last year, the model opened up about the life they've built together, describing them as "the same person".

"Social media has a perception of showing you what you want to see … but for us, there is a lot of sitting around doing f***ing nothing," she told news.com.au.

 

Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony are no longer a couple.
"We have quiet nights all the time … that's all we do is quiet nights, like sitting in front of Netflix where we have shows we watch constantly.

"But we have things being constant too. We have a farm, he's up at 4.30am, so it can be a bit crazy."

News of the unlikely couple's split comes just weeks after Sandilands and radio co-host Jackie O signed on the dotted line of what's believed to be the biggest media deal in Australian history.

The radio hosts have extended their contracts with KIIS FM (which is owned by ARN - Australian Radio Network) in a deal that will see them remain on air at the station until the end of 2024.

News.com.au understands the new contracts guarantee Kyle and Jackie O between $7-8 million each per year.

The staggering deal means they will be getting paid more than $39,000 each per three-and-a-half hour radio show.

 

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O are making a motza from their new radio contracts.
celebrity entertainment imogen anthony kyle sandilands relationship split

