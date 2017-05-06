Kye's a true BMX bandit

HELL ON WHEELS: Kye Reid has qualified to ride at the upcoming BMX world championships.

HAVING qualified to compete in the upcoming world championships, local BMX star Kye Reid is now trying to figure out a way to get to South Carolina.

After finishing sicth at the national championships in the on his cruiser bike in the 17-24 age division and in the top-16 in the challenge section, the Sawtell BMX Club rider is looking at getting even better before the massive July event.

The 17 year-old admits he'll be training hard over the next couple of months looking for the extra improvement he thinks he'll need to take on the world.

"I'll be 17 and if we do get to go I'll be racing the best 23 and 24 year-olds,” he said.

While working hard on the track, the Toormina High student and his family will be working hard off it trying to raise the funds necessary for the big trip.

A trip that could be a precursor toward achieving his major goal.

"My long term goal would be to eventually live in America and race all the big races over rthere and hopefully some time in the future get closer to the Olympics,” he said.