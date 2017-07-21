18°
Kye ready to fly in BMX world champs

21st Jul 2017 3:30 AM
Kye Reid takes off on Friday for the BMX world championships.
Kye Reid takes off on Friday for the BMX world championships.

A WEEK of intense training was the lead up for BMX rider Kye Reid before flying out for the world championships.

In a less-than-ideal preparation, the 17-year-old was only allowed back on his bike a week ago after missing 10 weeks of riding due to a broken collarbone.

All week the lights at the Sawtell track were on during the night as the proud BMX club did all it could to help one of their own make up for lost time.

Training every night, the Toormina High student intends to just leave the gates and go flat out for as long as he can.

Reid left for South Carolina yesterday where he'll be aiming to grab a big result in the most competitive age group at the Rock Hill circuit.

Riding in the 17-24 division for both the Crusier and 20-inch classes, Reid will be up against 177 other riders from around the world.

Reid's trip to the United States has only been possible because of the support he's received from donations to a GoFundMe page as well as sponsorship from Coffs Containers.

Kye's father Justin has been blown away by the support which paid for the airfares.

"All his mates were even coming up to him saying I know it's not much but here's $10 or $15 just to help,” Justin said.

"It's been unbelievable, so good. Everyone just wanted to see Kye get over there.”

Topics:  bmx kye reid sawtell bmx club

