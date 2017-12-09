Ky shows off surf lifesaving wares across the ditch

Local surf lifesaver Ky Kinsela competing for the Australian team at the International Surf Rescue Challenge in New Zealand.

LOCAL surf lifesaver Ky Kinsela has impressed national selectors again as he chases a spot at next year's Lifesaving World Championships to be held in Adelaide.

Competing in an Australian Youth team at the International Surf Rescue Challenge held in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand, the patrolling member of the Sawtell SLSC took part in the three Test series against the Kiwis, South Africa, Great Britain and the USA.

Kinsela now competes for Currumbin and he showed that his training on the Gold Coast is paying dividends.

His results included winning the ironman in all three tests.

On top of that Ky finished third, fourth and first in the board races as well as a runner-up with a pair of thirds in the ski races.

Kinsela was twice a member of the winning taplin team and was called into the swim team race in the third test and helped the Aussie team to a win.

The Australian youth team won the overall pointscore from New Zealand and South Africa.

The world championships are now less than 12 months away but Kinsela has his sights locked firmly on being a part of the team that competes there.