Ky ready to take on the world

NATIONAL HONOURS: Ky Kinsela has been selected to represent Australia in the International Surf Rescue Challenge to be held in New Zealand later this year.

THE dream of representing Australia at next year's Lifesaving World Championships is well and truly alive for Ky Kinsela.

The 16 year-old, a patrolling member of the Sawtell SLSC who still lives on the Coffs Coast even though he competes for Currumbin on the Gold Coast, has been selected to be part of a powerful Australian team for the International Surf Rescue Challenge to be held in Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

Only 12 teenagers have been picked in the youth team with the star of the sand of the surf being one of only six males.

Kinsela impressed selectors earlier this year at the Queensland State Surf Life Saving Championships at Kirra Beach where he produced a number of medal winning performances.

Competing in his under-17 age group, Kinsela won gold in the prestigious Ironman event as well as a silver and a bronze in the surf race and board race respectively.

His successful campaign in the state titles was topped off with a further four team medals.

The 2018 Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide are still 17 months away but Kinsela has his sights locked firmly on being a part of the Australian team that competes there.