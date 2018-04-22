Menu
Local surf lifesaver Ky Kinsela (left) with his Australian title winning Currumbin SLSC Taplin Relay teammates.
Ky on a winning high at Aussies

Brad Greenshields
22nd Apr 2018 6:00 PM

COFFS Harbour's Ky Kinsela was part of an emotional victory in the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

Competing for the Currumbin SLSC, Kinsela and his teammates created unprecedented scenes of celebration after the final event of the major water finals on Saturday afternoon when the Vikings team turned back the clock 40 years to win an emotional Australian Taplin Relay title - the race all clubs value so much.

Kinsela, still a patrolling member of the Sawtell SLSC, and his northern club mate Corey Fletcher had already won the under-19 event but both backed up to play key roles in the open victory.

Currumbin SLSC president Ben Munro dedicated the win to three club stalwarts John Munro, Annie Owen and Bonnie Alchin who had passed away during the 2017-18 season.

Club members swamped final paddler Fletcher who staved off challengers from Trigg island and Newport to claim a special victory alongside Kinsela, Hayden White, Jackson Maynard, Jayden Erskine and Joey Engel.

"Last time we won it in 1978 with a team led by an Olympian (Steve Holland) and world champions, this time we've done it with a bunch of kids,” Munro said.

australian surf life saving championships currumbin slsc ky kinsela sawtell slsc
Coffs Coast Advocate

