Ky flying high after Aussie selection

LOCAL surf lifesaver Ky Kinsela will be heading to the city of churches later this year after being selected in the Australian Youth Surf Life Saving Team that will take on the world in Adelaide.

Fresh off winning a pair of gold medals at the Australian titles while competing for Currumbin SLSC, the constant member of patrol team number seven at Sawtell is thrilled with his selection in the Aussie team.

"It feels great,” the 17 year-old said.

"It's something everyone wants to do so it's pretty exciting.”

Enjoying some down time before his training ramps up again, when Ky isn't trying to find some work to get some extra money in his pocket, the quietly spoken youngster is thinking about what it will be like to represent his country on surf lifesaving's biggest stage.

The team of 12 has only been announced so eventselection is a long way off but Ky is confident where his spot in the team will be.

"I imagine I'll definitely be in the iron and surf swim events,” he said.

Preparations will mean a return to the pool at Lane 4 Aquatics under the watchful eye of Dean Laurence while Matt O'Garey from Wet Fitness will keep the talented athlete firing during ski training.

The world titles are being held at Glenelg Beach in late November.