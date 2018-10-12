Menu
Kumbia storm: school hit, parents collecting children

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
11th Oct 2018 3:41 PM | Updated: 3:45 PM

KUMBIA State school has been damaged by hail and staff are asking parents to collect their children.

Tennis-ball sized hail, 6-7cm in diameter, has been reported.

"Our school has been hit by a terrific hailstorm, but all the children are safe," Katrina O'Shannessy-Quirke said.

"There is significant damage in the 2/3/4 and 4/5/6 rooms.

"Could you please come and collect your children, if possible."

Reports are rolling in of extensive damage throughout Kumbia after a severe storm rolled through today.

A second severe thunderstorm has also developed near Chinchilla and is tracking northeast.

    Local Partners