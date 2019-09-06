Kudos to an inspiring local champ

WITH his garbage picker, hessian sack and trusty friend Buddha by his side, Jim Stevens has made it his mission to keep Woolgoolga clean for the last 20 years.

Every morning the Vietnam veteran starts his day by making his way through the streets of Woolgoolga and picking up rubbish - and he does this for no reason other than simply having a love for the place he now calls home.

Jim, who hasn't been paid a cent for what he does, had first moved from Melbourne to Woopi in 1976.

It was in 1998, after he retired, that he started his routine - and the rest is history.

Now, Woolgoolga Rotary with the support of Woolgoolga Lions, the Woolgoolga Country Women's Association Branch, Coffs Harbour City Council and mayor Denise Knight, have all worked together to honour the humble local.

A commemorative seat and plaque dedicated to Jim was unveiled on the corner of Beach St and Wharf St in a ceremony yesterday morning for the local champion.