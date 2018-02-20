Krispy Kremes for Coffs Coast?

STAND in the arrivals lounge at Coffs Harbour Airport on any day and it's a safe bet you'll see someone get off the plane carefully cradling a white, green and red cardboard box.

That precious cargo, in that distinctive box will be a dozen original glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts, or perhaps the iced and sprinkled variety if you're feeling more fancy.

Forget fridge magnets, it's doughnuts our family and friends want us to bring back after a trip to Sydney, Melbourne or Brissie.

With no local outlet and the nearest place to get your Krispy Kreme fix at the 7-Eleven in Tweed Heads South, it's little wonder the whisper around town that "Krispy Kreme is coming to Coffs" quickly turned into a full blown rumour with loads of excited chatter and speculation on the street, and on social media, of where the store would be located.

Alas, the official word from the team at Krispy Kreme is disappointing for local doughnut lovers.

"We understand that there is a desire to have Krispy Kreme in your area and we are continuously looking for new opportunities," said a spokesperson from the marketing department.

And the rumour an outlet, however small, is being considered for Coffs?

"Just to confirm for you, that this is a rumour."