Myer Ambassador Kris Smith with his partner Sarah Boulazeris at Melbourne Cup. Picture: AAP/Stefan Postles
Celebrity

Kris Smith shares baby news with fans

by Staff writers
6th Dec 2018 5:26 AM

Kris Smith is now a father of two, welcoming his first child with girlfriend Sarah Boulazeris.

The male model took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share the exciting personal news, announcing the couple gave birth to a baby girl named Mila Elle on Tuesday night.

"Last night at 10:15pm the world became a better place," the British TV personality wrote, sharing a photo of himself and Boulazeris, 28, holding their daughter. "The birth of our baby girl Mila Elle has been the most magical adventure ever."

The former Super League player continued: "[Sarah] was a rock and I can never repay her efforts to get our baby to us safe and sound!

"We couldn't have done it without the help of our midwife Sam and the nurses and staff at Royal North Shore public hospital."

Kris Smith and Sarah Boulazeris with their newborn daughter, Mila Elle. Picture: Instagram
Kris Smith and Sarah Boulazeris with their newborn daughter, Mila Elle. Picture: Instagram

Smith, 40, has been dating the Sydney-based personal trainer since last year.

He previously dated singer Dannii Minogue, with whom he shares a son named Ethan Edward Minogue Smith, 9.

The Myer ambassador also dated Aussie model Maddy King for four years, before calling it quits in 2016.

Minogue, 46, who has been dating Adrian Newman since 2014, told Who magazine of her ex's baby announcement: "I am so excited for the both of them. I could not be more happy."

 

Dannii Minogue and Kris Smith back in 2011. Picture: Brendon Thorne
Dannii Minogue and Kris Smith back in 2011. Picture: Brendon Thorne

Smith took to Instagram earlier this year to announce the couple was expecting their first bub together.

"We're having a baby, my amazing woman [Sarah Boulazeris] is giving us the greatest gift on Earth, a growing family," he captioned a photo of a pair of adorable baby sneakers.

"I couldn't be more proud of you baby, and I know Ethan and Harley are so excited to be big brothers."

Congratulations to the whole family.

Kris Smith and Sarah Boulazeris have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Picture: Matrix Media
Kris Smith and Sarah Boulazeris have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Picture: Matrix Media
