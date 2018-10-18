Menu
NUMBER ONE: Northern Storm U13 Champion of Champions.
Sport

Korora U13s shred the competition

18th Oct 2018 3:53 PM

MORE than 400 footballers competed in 26 teams playing 55 matches on three fields over three days in the recent NNSWF Champion of Champions; but there is only one number the kids from Korora FC are interested in.

The U13 Northern Storm boys walked away winners wearing big smiles after successive impressive performances throughout the competition held during the school holidays at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"They took out the Champion of Champions Title and were undefeated during the tournament, with a few surprise clean sheets against highly regarded Newcastle sides,” said team manager Nathan Pike.

"They were consistent and worked hard earning a great result against some solid teams.”

Focussing on the youth competition level, all the premiers of the seven member zones of Northern NSW were invited to compete in this inaugural three-day football event.

"The NNSWF Champion of Champions provides affiliated community clubs with an opportunity to compete against clubs from other Member Zones throughout Northern NSW, which ordinarily they wouldn't get the chance to play,” said NNSWF CEO David Eland.

c.ex international stadium champion of champions coffs harbour football northern storm fc
Coffs Coast Advocate

