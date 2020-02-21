Korean rises to the top of the classic as field chases

Korea's Ayean Cho carded an eight under par round of 64 to move to -13 after Friday's second round.

Korea's Ayean Cho carded an eight under par round of 64 to move to -13 after Friday's second round. Trevor Veale

SOUTH Korean golfer Ayean Cho has made a statement on the second day of the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville.

The Korean world number 35 carded six birdies and two bogeys in her opening 11 holes teeing off her second round early on Friday.

She entered the clubhouse on Friday afternoon at -13, carding an eight under par 64.

American opening round leader Lauren Stephenson is fast reeling in that score this afternoon.

After a six under par 66 on Thursday, Stephenson has moved to -9 after a lunchtime Friday tee-off.

Finland's Noora Komulainen, who had a morning tee-off, went quietly about her business carding a two under par round to finish at seven under.

The unassuming Finn birdied four of her opening 12 holes.

The best of the Aussies is Breanna Gill at -4 after a one over par second round score.

