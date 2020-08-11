Kooky Covid hobby No1: cat castles

WE know Cheryl Cooper isn’t the only one to take up a slightly crazy Covid-induced hobby and we want to hear about yours.

More time at home - and a love of cats - inspired Cheryl and husband Garrie to start creating ‘cat castles’.

The Coffs Harbour couple started off with small cardboard boxes taped together with cut out openings but has refined their skills to create some more sturdy structures for beloved Sox to explore and there’s even an outside model.

“Our last cat died last September and our intent was not to have more until we had finished our travelling but alas Covid put paid to this year’s travels,” Cheryl said.

“We are lucky to be self-funded retirees so hunkering down was no issue. For the first time since I was studying for Uni I also found myself with no organisations to run or participate in.”

She has been volunteering since retirement and has been a vital member of the Coffs Bypass Action Group (CBAG) campaigning for tunnels instead of cuttings on the long awaited project.

“It actually felt good to stop.

“So, with no travel so we decided to head to the RSPCA and pick up a new cat and 12-week-old Sox arrived in our life.”

Cheryl Cooper's new Covid-inspired hobby is building cat castles.

Their cats have always been inside only.

“The evidence is clear that domestic cats kill native wildlife so we always try to enhance their activity because they are inside.

“With Covid this has given us plenty of time to have fun doing this.”

She also recomends a pet for anyone suffering loneliness at this time.

“We have laughed so much at her... and our antics.”

Their latest inside cat castle has shelves covered in blankets to avoid slips, things hanging inside to entertain and an adjoining scratching pole.

Branching out even further they’ve constructed an outside model which Sox can access through a cat flap.

“And we have since added yet another extension to that, again using some ready made things, but adapting them to what we want.

“It has now become more of a cat kingdom than a castle.”