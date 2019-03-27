Menu
Kombucha is said to have a number of health benefits. Contributed
Kombucha brewery development given the green light

Jasmine Minhas
by
27th Mar 2019 4:30 PM
ONCE the beverage of choice for a niche market, the popularity of kombucha has exploded in recent times - and Woolgoolga will soon have a new brewery.

It has the potential to be a rather unexpected tourist drawcard, offering the locally brewed Gut Instinct Kombucha.

Some health experts say the fermented beverage made from tea offers a number of health benefits and contains probiotics which are said to be beneficial for gut health.

A development application to construct three buildings including a microbrewery, kombucha production facility and takeaway food and drink premises on Woolgoolga's Featherstone Dr has now been approved and finalised by Coffs Harbour City Council.

It will be built from scratch on an empty triangular lot of land at the southern entrance to Woolgoolga, opposite Mitre10.

The application was lodged by local town planning and engineering firm Resource Design and Management Pty Ltd, who have been involved in major projects including council's Jetty4Shores upgrade, the Big Banana and the Summit residential precincts, the Urunga Wetlands and several local nursing homes.

Gut Instinct Kombucha is currently available at some cafes, markets and stores throughout the state.

