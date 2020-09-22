Kobe’s wife accused of kicking mum out

Vanessa Bryant's mom claims her daughter kicked her to the kerb after the death of her son-in-law, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

Sofia Laine wiped away tears as she described the falling out with her grieving daughter in a sit-down interview with Univision reporter Dave Valadez that aired in the US on Tuesday.

Speaking in Spanish, Laine said the 38-year-old Vanessa forced her out of the home and demanded that she return the car she used.

"She told me, 'I need you to get out of this house.' She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now," Laine said.

Vanessa Bryant provided a statement to the program in response to her mother's claims.

"My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do a television interview speaking negatively of me while shedding tears for a car and a house that were not in her name," she wrote.

"She has removed all her diamond jewellery, emptied the apartment I provided, and put away the furniture to make it look like she doesn't have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years, and continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.

"Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive of my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.

"Now I see what is most important to my mother and it's more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out about our personal relationship ends here."

The family drama comes as Vanessa mourns the loss of her 41-year-old husband and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in January in Calabasas, California.

Vanessa Bryant's mother Sofia Laine.

It's unclear what led to the supposed falling out between the mother and daughter, as Laine has previously been described as Bryant's "rock" as she navigated the tragic loss.

"(Vanessa) is incredibly close to her mom and her mom has been her rock throughout the past few weeks," a source told US Weekly back in February.

"Her mom is always with her and the girls (Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months) and she's been keeping Vanessa strong and she's the weight of her support system."

She was seen as recently as last Thanksgiving on Kobe's Instagram page celebrating the final holiday together as a family before the fatal crash.

- New York Post

Originally published as Kobe's wife accused of kicking mum out