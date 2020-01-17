Koalas soaked, gators close to escape as Reptile Park floods

THE enclosures just got a whole lot bigger for alligators at the Australian Reptile Park after flash flooding this morning brought water gushing through the zoo.

Zoo keepers were stationed outside Alligator Lagoon as water levels started to rise rapidly, approaching the fence line. One cheeky 'gator was spotted with his snout pressed against the fence, with staff keeping a watchful eye on the massive reptile but made sure to stay out of snapping range.

An alligator comes frighteningly close the fence. Picture: Australian Reptile Park

Koalas were drenched in the torrential downpour, getting more of a soaking than the cool off they were hoping for.

Reptile Park Director Tim Faulkner sprung into action this morning, leading the team to rescue the animals and protect buildings from the onslaught of water.

Two adorable koalas clung to Tim, who pushed through rushing flood waters to take the animals to safety.

A bit more rain than the relief they were hoping for! Picture: Australian Reptile Park

Despite the soggy clothes and sopping fur, the team was celebrating the rain.

"This is incredible! Just last week, we were having daily meetings to discuss the imminent threat of bushfires, just 8km away from the Park here in Somersby," Mr Faulkner said.

"Today, we've had the whole team out there, drenched, acting fast to secure the safety of our animals and defend the Park from the onslaught of water.

"We haven't seen flooding like this at the Park for over 15 years!"

Picture: Australian Reptile Park

The park was closed to the public as entry was blocked off by flooding, giving staff the day to take care of their furry and scaly friends, but visitors can rest assured the park will be open for business as usual tomorrow.

"Going from drought and fire relief to flooding is all in a day's work for our staff."

The rain makes a welcome change from the hot, dry conditions. Picture: Australian Reptile Park

Picture: Australian Reptile Park