Koala park proposal ‘rejected’ by government

Protesters outside Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh’s office in November last year, rallying against the decision to cut agriculture and private native forestry out of the new SEPP, as well as the creation of the GKNP. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Conservationists have slammed what they say is the government's "rejection" of the Great Koala National Park (GKNP) proposal, among other recommendations made in the upper house koala inquiry.

The NSW Government "noted" but did not support the proposal in its formal response to the findings of the inquiry, which had warned the marsupials would be extinct by 2050 without government intervention.

The government did not fully commit to 31 of the 42 recommendations. It "supported" 11 recommendations, and "supported in principle" 17 others.

Among the recommendations supported was the ruling out of opening up old growth forests in the state forest reserve for logging, as well as the creation of the Georges River National Park in South Western Sydney.

It however only noted the recommendation to investigate the establishment of the GKNP in the Coffs Harbour hinterland, stating consideration needed to be made for the flow-on effects to resource availability, such as timber.

"The Government will continue to work with local communities, councils and industry to investigate a range of options and measures for koala habitat protection across NSW," the response read.

The Great National Koala Park plan published in 2017.

The GKNP is a proposal to establish a 375,000ha national park and koala hospital on the Mid North Coast, incorporating eco-friendly tourist attractions including bushwalking and mountain biking tracks.

Local conservationists such as the Bellingen Environment Centre have long been advocating for the creation of the park, with several protests being held over recent years.

The Bellingen and Coffs Harbour councils previously agreed to jointly fund an economic study into the GKNP to determine the potential for job creation, and the impact on job losses in the forestry industry.

The GKNP Information and Visitor Centre, officially opened in Urunga in December 2019, marked the first tangible step forward for the proposal.

Bellingen Shire Mayor Dominic King (right) has been a supporter of the GKNP proposal, pictured at the official opening of the GKNP Information and Visitor Centre. Photo: Trevor Veale

Koala advocates have since slammed the government for its "woefully inadequate" response, with Nature Conservation Council Acting Chief Executive Jacqui Mumford saying it fell short of what was required to save the species.

"There is nothing new in the government's response, which just rehashes policies that have already patently failed to deliver the protection our koalas need," she said,

"Basically the government response says 'relax, we've got it covered - no need to do more'."

The government is set to release its new NSW Koala Strategy, focusing on the next five years, with an aim to double the state's koala population by 2050.

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, who chaired the inquiry, claimed that instead of acting upon the key recommendations the government was relying on the release of this strategy later this year.

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann chaired the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry.

She said the "noting" of 14 recommendations was another way of saying "rejected."

"Like the old Koala Strategy, it won't be worth the paper it's written on if it doesn't address the key threat to the ongoing survival of koalas in NSW which is the ongoing destruction of their habitat," Ms Faehrmann said.

"This is an extremely disappointing response from the NSW Government and shows they have no commitment to save koalas from extinction let alone doubling their numbers by 2050."