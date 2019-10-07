Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
Offbeat

Best doggo! Koala joey gets a piggyback from a dog

7th Oct 2019 3:42 PM

Plenty of people come to Australia to hold a koala but what if it grabs you and won't let go?

This was the predicament facing Tony the dog, who was let out into the yard of his Adelaide Hills home on Sunday morning.

Owner Henry found the joey clinging desperately to the back of his dog, shuffling around as Tony gingerly tried to peel them off.

Tony did eventually get the koala back on to the ground, at which point it scurried back up into the trees in search of its real mother.

Henry said the dog had since recovered, and this was the first such interaction despite the marsupials being common in Stirling. 

A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au
A koala joey clings to the back of Tony the dog. Screenshot: 7news.com.au

More Stories

animal dogs editors picks koala pets wildlife

Top Stories

    Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    premium_icon Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    News The sophisticated operation involves a series of solar powered platforms.

    • 7th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
    Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

    premium_icon Bats found dying and exhausted in shocking proportions

    News Once thriving colonies are severely depleted and hundreds have been found dead or...

    URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    premium_icon URUNGA DEATH: Pavey tells of ‘devastating tragedy’

    News Melinda Pavey was on patrol when a man drowned trying to save his son.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards