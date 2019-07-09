Know the signs someone is struggling with life

The R U OK? Know the Signs tour is coming to Woolgoolga on Saturday.

The R U OK? Know the Signs tour is coming to Woolgoolga on Saturday. Paul Donaldson BUN080916RUOK6

TRUST the Signs - a tour staged by R U OK? that's arriving in Woolgoolga on Saturday - follows a national survey which found nearly two-thirds of people are not confident they know the signs of someone struggling with life.

Of those surveyed 41 per cent hadn't asked someone if they were okay because they weren't sure they knew the signs.

But there is hope with almost half believing they'd be more confident starting a conversation if they knew the signs.

The R U OK? tour will travel about 14,000km over the next nine weeks visiting every state and territory and engaging 24 communities in an educational experience.

The R U OK? tour is headed to the Coffs Coast this weekend. Lachlan McIvor

"We know the majority of Australians believe talking to someone who's struggling can make a difference. But what we're hearing, is that people aren't sure when the right time is to have an R U OK? conversation,” R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said.

"Signs can be subtle changes in verbal or non-verbal behaviour.

"A loved one might tell you they're having difficulty switching off or a mate might be withdrawing from social situations like not turning up to training.

"We're encouraging people to look out for those cues. We can also make a conscious effort when we know someone is going through a significant life change such as job loss, relationship breakdown, study pressure or perhaps becoming a parent.”

The tour will hit Woolgoolga on Saturday morning.